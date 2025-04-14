Three Crypto Trading Pairs Coming to Binance, Here's What's New

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance is expanding its trading lineup once again, announcing the listing of three new crypto trading pairs.

Advertisement

In an announcement shared by the Binance Chinese official X handle, Binance Spot will be adding new trading pairs BABY/EUR, ONDO/TRY and PAXG/USDC, and trading robot services. The move reflects Binance’s ongoing commitment to providing users with more spot trading options and improve trading experience.

Binance will launch the BABY/EUR, ONDO/TRY and PAXG/USDC spot trading pairs at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on April 15, 2025. In addition, Binance will simultaneously enable trading bots for the mentioned trading pairs, as applicable.

Advertisement

In a separate announcement earlier, Binance stated that to provide more trading options and improve the user trading experience, Binance Futures has launched perpetual contracts for PUMPUSDT, STOUSDT and FHEUSDT with a maximum leverage of 20x.

Binance reacts to mantra OM token drop

Mantra's OM token saw a catastrophic 90% collapse in value within hours, sparking considerable speculation and panic on the crypto market.

OM fell from more than $6 to just over 40 cents late Sunday to early Monday, during traditionally low liquidity hours for the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, OM was trading down 88.26% in the last 24 hours to $0.742.

In an official blog post on Monday, Binance revealed that it has detected significant price volatility in MANTRA's OM. It further stated that its initial investigation indicated that the volatility over the past day was caused by liquidations across exchanges.

In October last year, Binance implemented some risk control measures for OM tokens, including reducing leverage levels. Also in January this year, Binance added a pop-up warning for OM tokens on the spot trading page, reminding users that the token's economics have changed significantly to increase the token supply. Currently, Binance has updated the risk warning to remind users that the price of OM tokens is highly volatile.