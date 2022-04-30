This Whale Buys 143 Billion Shiba, While Already Holding MATIC and LINK

News
Sat, 04/30/2022 - 09:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whale that has recently bought massive amount of SHIB has acquired another big lump of these meme tokens, while SHIB holds as the biggest USD value token
This Whale Buys 143 Billion Shiba, While Already Holding MATIC and LINK
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

WhaleStats Twitter account that tracks the top 100 wallets on Ethereum, BNB Chain and other networks, spreads the word about some of the biggest whales continuing to acquire Shiba Inu tokens, as well as Terra (LUNA).

Whale grabs 143 billion SHIB

In a recent tweet, WhaleStats on-chain data service reported that around 17 hours ago, owner of the "BlueWhale0073" wallet added a staggering 143,334,055,785 Shiba Inu to his crypto riches. This purchase cost him $3,176,282.

On Friday, U.Today reported that the same crypto investor had bought 57,979,293,909 SHIB. At press-time, however, this whale holds mainly USDT, MATIC and LINK, having sold all of his SHIB or transferred it to another wallet of his as his balance does not show any Shiba holdings at the moment.

USDT is the biggest holding of this investor at the moment (72.18 percent of the portfolio), while MATIC and LINK comprise 10.46 percent and 10.82 percent, correspondingly.

Related
Banking Giant Standard Chartered Sees Ethereum Reaching $35,000

Terra’s popularity among whales rises

Another whale, “Bonobo”, has purchased two lumps of trendy LUNA – roughly 110,000 coins in total worth $10 million. The biggest holding in his wallet is FTX Token, comprising 71.65 percent of the portfolio worth $879.1 million.

At the time of writing, SHIB holds the position of the biggest holding by the USD value and APE is the most traded token.

On the scale of top 10 purchased assets by 500 largest Ethereum whales, SHIB holds position 7 and APE sits on spot 5, while LUNA is the holder of spot 4.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #ApeCoin News #Terra News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 110,000 LUNA Bought by Top Whale as Terra Returns as Most-Purchased Asset by Whales
04/30/2022 - 15:30
110,000 LUNA Bought by Top Whale as Terra Returns as Most-Purchased Asset by Whales
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Wallet About to Get Major Update, According to IOHK Weekly Development Activity: Details
04/30/2022 - 15:00
Cardano Wallet About to Get Major Update, According to IOHK Weekly Development Activity: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Burn Portal Records More Than 20 Billion SHIB Burned Less Than Week After Launch
04/30/2022 - 14:16
Shiba Inu Burn Portal Records More Than 20 Billion SHIB Burned Less Than Week After Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide