Shiba Inu Community to Get Ownership Stake in Welly

News
Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Welly says that the Shiba Inu community will have a stake in its business
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Shiba Inu-friendly burger joint Welly has announced that the community behind the second-biggest meme coin will have a 15% ownership stake in its business.

The community will be entitled to a portion of the profits from all activities. It will be able to decide whether to burn these tokens or use them for some other purposes. 

The holders of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency will be able to manage these tokens wind they help of the BONE DAO.

As reported by U.Today, Welly also recently announced its decision to burn a certain percentage of revenue received in SHIB tokens.

Prior to that, Welly patterned with crypto payment company NOWPayments, which allows merchants to reduce the circulating supply of the Dogecoin rival. 

