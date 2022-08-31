These Are Most Hated Crypto Apps Around the World

Wed, 08/31/2022 - 20:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
These are the most universally disliked cryptocurrency apps in the world, according to data published by Electronics Hub
These Are Most Hated Crypto Apps Around the World
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data published by Electronics Hub, Cash App, a popular mobile payment service offered by Jack Dorsey’s Block, is the most hated app in as many as 29 countries, including the U.S. Canada and Brazil.

Lending app BlockFi caused negative feelings in 16 countries, including Singapore and Gibraltar.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, comes in third place with 11 countries. It irked users in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Cameron and other countries.

Kraken is hated in Spain, Slovenia and seven more countries, according to Electronics Hub.

Robinhood, a popular stock app, is hated in Algeria, Kosovo and other countries.

Xapo, Uphold, Voyager, Bisq, Gemini have also made it to the list of the most criticized cryptocurrency apps.

In the U.S., Uphold and Cash App are the two most hated apps. CoinMama, Voyager, and Luno are also in the top 5. CoinSmart caused rancor in California, the most populous U.S. state. Kraken is hated in Mississippi while Kraken comes in first place in Kansas.  

app
Image by electronicshub.org

Related
Charles Hoskinson Says Burning ADA Would Mean Stealing It from Holders, Here’s Why
In order to find out what people think about certain apps, Electronics Hub analyzed a bunch of geotagged tweets about certain apps.

The firm determined that Tinder is the most hated app in the U.S., coming out on top in 21 states. Reddit, Snapchat and, of course, Facebook have also generated tons of negative comments. Metaverse staple Roblox also appeared among the most hated apps. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Charles Hoskinson Says Burning ADA Would Mean Stealing It from Holders, Here’s Why
08/31/2022 - 18:15
Charles Hoskinson Says Burning ADA Would Mean Stealing It from Holders, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud by D.C. Attorney General
08/31/2022 - 17:51
BREAKING: Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud by D.C. Attorney General
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 100 Biggest Whales Sell 323 Billion SHIB, Here’s What’s Behind It
08/31/2022 - 16:17
100 Biggest Whales Sell 323 Billion SHIB, Here’s What’s Behind It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan