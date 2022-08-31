These Are Most Hated Crypto Apps Around the World

These are the most universally disliked cryptocurrency apps in the world, according to data published by Electronics Hub

According to data published by Electronics Hub, Cash App, a popular mobile payment service offered by Jack Dorsey’s Block, is the most hated app in as many as 29 countries, including the U.S. Canada and Brazil.

Lending app BlockFi caused negative feelings in 16 countries, including Singapore and Gibraltar.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, comes in third place with 11 countries. It irked users in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Cameron and other countries.

Kraken is hated in Spain, Slovenia and seven more countries, according to Electronics Hub.

Robinhood, a popular stock app, is hated in Algeria, Kosovo and other countries.

Xapo, Uphold, Voyager, Bisq, Gemini have also made it to the list of the most criticized cryptocurrency apps.

In the U.S., Uphold and Cash App are the two most hated apps. CoinMama, Voyager, and Luno are also in the top 5. CoinSmart caused rancor in California, the most populous U.S. state. Kraken is hated in Mississippi while Kraken comes in first place in Kansas.

Image by electronicshub.org

In order to find out what people think about certain apps, Electronics Hub analyzed a bunch of geotagged tweets about certain apps.

The firm determined that Tinder is the most hated app in the U.S., coming out on top in 21 states. Reddit, Snapchat and, of course, Facebook have also generated tons of negative comments. Metaverse staple Roblox also appeared among the most hated apps.