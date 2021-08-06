The Launch Of Smart Wallet Makes Atari Chain One Step Ahead

The gaming pioneer wants to increase its presence in the entertainment industry with the launch of Atari Smart Wallet

Atari, the pioneers of gaming, debuted in the cryptocurrency world last year with the launch of Atari Chain. The company has its own cryptocurrency known as Atari Token.

With a mammoth vision of making Atari Token the crypto of choice in the interactive entertainment industry, it wants to open new ways for stakeholders to monetize their products, protect in-game assets, use it as an in-game currency, leverage smart contracts for its processes, and more.

Currently, the price of one ATRI is $0.051690, and it is available on markets such as Hotbit, BitBay, Bitcoin.com Exchange, 1inch, LCX, and Uniswap.

Besides these, Atari Chain has its decentralized exchange called Atari DEX, wherein ATRI can be traded for ETH and FTM.

Furthermore, Atari DeFi is yet another initiative from the company wherein one can buy ATRI tokens with ETH or USDT using the MetaMask wallet.

To streamline the usage of Atari Token, the company launched its very own wallet known as the Atari Smart Wallet.

As someone who is pretty invested in the world of crypto and gaming, I had to see what it offers. So here’s a brief glimpse of the smart wallet, its features, and how it enhances Atari Token’s usage.

Atari Smart Wallet

The Atari Smart Wallet looks to create an ecosystem for ATRI traders who can store ATRI tokens, trade ATRI for other cryptocurrencies, and even have space for NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Atari Smart Wallet currently hosts five cryptocurrencies, besides the native token. These include BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, and BNB.

The three modules that deliver the functionalities as mentioned earlier are:

Wallet

NFT

Exchange

Before we explain the features, we want to address how simple and beginner-friendly the complete app is. You can navigate these modules with just a few taps, and functionalities such as exchanging cryptocurrencies can be executed effortlessly.

Now, let’s dive into the features.

Wallet:

The wallet allows you to view the prices of the cryptocurrencies and there are price charts that show you trends for 1 day, 7 days, and 1 month. You can also use this section to send or receive cryptocurrencies and observe your crypto activities. The activities section lets you look at your history of transactions—all of this in a clean and slick UI.

NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens):

The NFT section on the app will allow users to buy NFTs in exchange for cryptos such as ATRI, Bondly Coin, and a few other prominent cryptocurrencies. In addition, the company is looking to develop it as a space where creators can mint and sell NFTs to their fans.

Exchange:

As the name suggests, the exchange is where you can trade cryptocurrencies that you have within the smart wallet. Furthermore, you’ll be charged zero fees for exchanges within the Atari ecosystem.

Besides these three modules, there is a Dashboard and a Settings section available to you. The dashboard gives you comprehensive information about your assets in the wallet, while the Settings section has the essential option of ‘Reset Pincode.’

The pin code allows you to perform transactions, and the reset option can help you change the pin code if you forget yours. The pin code also ensures that any unauthorized transactions do not take place.

With measures such as these, the Atari smart wallet app is a secure way to store your ATRI tokens and protect them from cyber-attacks. In addition, the company looks to leverage these smart wallets as a secure means to purchase gaming assets.

All in all, the Atari Smart Wallet creates an entire space for ATRI users who can perform diverse operations such as trading, storing, and the Wallet will even enable the minting of NFTs. However, its most significant advantages lie in its clean UI and a mobile app that users can engage with on the go.

However, since the Wallet is in its nascent stages, Atari Chain is looking to develop it further and provide a richer experience for people from the interactive entertainment industry.