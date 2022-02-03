Tezos (XTZ) Price Spikes on Report of Manchester United Deal

News
Thu, 02/03/2022 - 18:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tezos has reportedly penned a multi-million dollar deal with Manchester United
Tezos (XTZ) Price Spikes on Report of Manchester United Deal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tezos, one of the leading proof-of-stake blockchain platforms, has scored a training kit deal with professional English soccer club Manchester United, The Athletic reports.

The price of the XTZ cryptocurrency is up roughly 5%, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.

The deal, which is yet to be officially announced by the parties, is set to be worth more than £20 million ($27 million) a year.

Tezos will have the right to show off its logo on the club’s training kit. One of Europe’s most prestigious football clubs has already filmed promotional material for the partnership, as per the report.  

United might also explore Web 3.0 as part of its collaboration with Tezos.

The club’s eight-year sponsorship contract with American insurance giant Aon expired at the end of the previous season.

Related
Crypto Needs to Crash for Web3 to Emerge, Says Tech Pioneer Behind Web 2.0
Unlike Aon, Tezos won’t attach its name to the Carrington training ground.

Prior to Tezos, several other cryptocurrency projects were reportedly under consideration.

The Hut Group, a British e-commerce company, was in talks to secure a deal with the legendary soccer club last year, but the partnership fell through due to fans opposing the club’s owners.

United is currently controlled by the children of the late American entrepreneur Malcolm Glazer. Chairman Joel Glazer European faced severe backlash from fans last year over his highly controversial Super League plan.

As reported by U.Today, the English Premier League started scrutinizing cryptocurrency deals inked by its club after Manchester City signed and suspended a partnership with a dubious crypto startup that had no online presence.

#Tezos News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Baby Doge Scores Deal with German Soccer Club
02/03/2022 - 20:23
Baby Doge Scores Deal with German Soccer Club
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for February 3
02/03/2022 - 16:05
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for February 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Millicent Stablecoin Platform Receives UK Government Funding: Details
02/03/2022 - 15:54
Millicent Stablecoin Platform Receives UK Government Funding: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov