Tezos (XTZ) Goes Live on Frontier Noncustodial Wallet

Companies
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 07:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Tezos (XTZ), a high-performance smart contracts platform, is added to Frontier, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem
Tezos (XTZ) Goes Live on Frontier Noncustodial Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

With the new integration, noncustodial crypto storage and transfer instrument Frontier expands its adoption among members of the global Tezos (XTZ) community.

Tezos becomes latest blockchain on Frontier ecosystem

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Frontier application on its main Twitter account and blog, Tezos (XTZ) blockchain has been added to its suite of supported networks.

With this integration, Tezos’ main token, XTZ, and its FAs (analogues of ERC-standard tokens on Ethereum) can be stored, swapped and transferred through Frontier’s instruments.

Both FA1.2 and 2.0 token standards become seamlessly accessible for Frontier users in this release.

Also, Frontier users can create a noncustodial Tezos wallet in a matter of clicks. Frontier does not hold the keys or funds of its users, so all sensitive data is stored directly on-chain.

As such, in Frontier, users can restore a Tezos-based wallet with a seed phrase or private key even if this wallet was created via a different service.

Holistic crypto experience for newbies and professionals: What is Frontier?

Last but not least, the protocol implemented a tracking function: Frontier becomes the latest crypto wallet with a built-in explorer for Tezos (XTZ).

In the coming months, the Frontier team is going to explore further opportunities for collaboration with Tezos (XTZ) blockchain. Namely, the integration of Tezos-based NFTs and Quipuswap Tezos-focused DEX is in the next phases of Frontier’s roadmap.

Then, as XTZ is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for staking, the Frontier team considers adding a built-in native staking module for XTZ.

At its core, Frontier is an out-of-the-box solution for crypto holders. As a multi-blockchain platform, it guarantees seamless, secure and decentralized operations with a variety of protocols.

Frontier’s users can store and swap various cryptos as well as take part in passive income initiatives. Thanks to its easy-to-navigate interface, the product is suitable even for crypto holders with basic experience in blockchain and trading.

#Tezos News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano's Minswap Experiencing Issues, But Funds Are Safe
03/23/2022 - 12:58
Cardano's Minswap Experiencing Issues, But Funds Are Safe
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana-Based App Lost $50 Million Due to Fake Account Exploit, Here's How
03/23/2022 - 12:25
Solana-Based App Lost $50 Million Due to Fake Account Exploit, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 1.15 Billion SHIB Burned in 24 Hours, While 600 Million Target Set for Burning in 10 Days
03/23/2022 - 12:12
1.15 Billion SHIB Burned in 24 Hours, While 600 Million Target Set for Burning in 10 Days
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan