Tezos Development Hub in London Launched by TriliTech

Blockchain veterans will curate the progress of Tezos' developer ecosystem

A new development, research and promotion center launches in London to facilitate the evolution of Tezos-based solutions.

Trilitech launches Tezos hub in London: Details

According to the press release shared with U.Today, the TriliTech team announces the launch of a multi-purpose Tezos-centric development hub in London.

Image by Trilitech

The TriliTech team includes recognized high-profile experts in decentralization, gaming, fintech and backend development.

Robin Maxe, chief operating officer of TriliTech, stresses the importance of this launch for the entire Tezos ecosystem and its enthusiasts across the globe:

World class adoption and development teams are fundamental to world-changing software networks. TriliTech aims to be a centre of excellence in the Tezos ecosystem focusing on exciting and unique research and development at the protocol level and global adoption for the Tezos network, pushing the boundaries of blockchain use-cases.

Besides technology consulting and development support, the newly-launched hub will curate mentorship programs for the next generation of Tezos developers.

Tezos expands network of partnerships

In August and September, Tezos proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain handled almost nine million contract calls. As such, it is among the fastest-growing DeFi environments in the Web3 segment.

Impressive bandwidth and low fees attract real-world brands to integrate Tezos solutions. Tezos representatives inked a partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda, McLaren Racing, OneOf, Societe Generale FORGE, Interpop, Hic-Et-Nunc and other industrial and fintech majors.

Tezos self-upgraded smart contracts allow its architecture to be updated without hardforks.