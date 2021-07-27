Tezos Ecosystem Starts Six Grant Programs, Invites Developers to Build on Tezos (XTZ)

Tue, 07/27/2021 - 10:00
Vladislav Sopov
Tezos (XTZ) enthusiasts from all over the globe are invited to apply for grant programs: see details
Tezos Ecosystem Starts Six Grant Programs, Invites Developers to Build on Tezos (XTZ)
Tezos Foundation (XTZ) announces six new large-scale grant programs for Tezos (XTZ) blockchain enthusiasts. Early-stage projects can receive support from their regional hubs.

From Germany to Africa: Tezos Foundation invites devs worldwide

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Tezos Foundation (XTZ) invites grantees for six new community-centric support programs.

New programs reflect increased interest in running decentralized applications on Tezos (XTZ). The foundation representatives stated that the on-chain activity on Tezos (XTZ) increased by 1,200 percent over the past 12 months.

The Tezos Commons program offers grants of up to $10,000 for early-stage projects in North America. TZ APAC will target the Asia Pacific region with low-sum funding for grassroots teams.

Besides funding and consulting support, Tezos India introduces a fellowship. A $2,000 stipend will be offered to attendees of an eight-week mentorship program.

NFTs, gaming, cross-chain: new use cases for Tezos

The TZ Connect program, based in Berlin, will attract both firms and individuals and support them with expertise and consulting. Tezos Israel introduces a full-fledged blockchain engineering hub.

Finally, Tezos Africa will bring blockchain technology to the unbanked population of the continent. Social-focused projects tailored to solve local challenges in Africa will be the core focus for Tezos' Africa department.

According to the foundation's announcement, NFT creators, central banks and global NGOs, as well as flagship DeFi protocols and AMM-powered exchanges, are welcome on Tezos (XTZ).

