Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stalls

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tether Treasury's minting of 1 billion USDT coincides with Bitcoin's price struggle at the $53,000 resistance level
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 18:13
Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stalls
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Tether Treasury has minted a whopping 1 billion USDT, according to data from the blockchain tracker Whale Alert. 

This action comes at a time when the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, appears to be in a state of flux. 

It is currently struggling to break through the $53,000 resistance level, which has been a critical point in its price trajectory.

A casual inventory replenishment 

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino took to the X social media network to clarify the nature of this large-scale USDT minting. 

Ardoino explained that the 1 billion USDT represents an inventory replenishment on the Ethereum Network, emphasizing that this is an "authorized but not issued transaction." 

This means that the minted USDT will serve as inventory for upcoming issuance requests and chain swaps, rather than being immediately released into the market. 

This move by Tether is indicative of the growing demand for USDT, which plays a pivotal role in the liquidity of the cryptocurrency market.

The Bitcoin price conundrum

Despite the significant minting of USDT, Bitcoin's price has shown signs of stagnation. The cryptocurrency recently encountered stiff resistance at the $53,000 mark, a critical level that has historically influenced its price movements. 

After a brief surge to nearly $53,000, Bitcoin experienced a sharp pullback, with its price falling to as low as $50,700. 

The minting of a large amount of USDT by Tether has historically been viewed by some market participants as a precursor to increased liquidity and potential price movements in the Bitcoin market. 

The rationale behind this perspective is that an increase in USDT supply could facilitate larger cryptocurrency trades, particularly in Bitcoin, which may in turn influence Bitcoin's price dynamics. However, with Bitcoin's recent struggle to surpass the $53,000 resistance level and the technical patterns suggesting potential consolidation below this threshold

#Tether News #Bitcoin Price
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

