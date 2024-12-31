Advertisement
    Tether, Bitcoin 'Unstoppable Together,' CEO Paolo Ardoino Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin and USDT were attacked by same "paid shills" of useless tech, CEO Ardoino shares
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 16:15
    Vladislav Sopov
    As a new edition of "Tether FUD" gains steam, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of USDT issuer, recalls what Bitcoin and Tether opponents have in common. Meanwhile, the community is guessing who might be behind the rumors about USDT allegedly facing immediate delisting in Europe.

    Tether loves Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino says

    Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, are under attack from the same "paid shill armies." This statement was shared by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino with his 256,000 followers in X today, Dec. 31, 2024.

    Together with spreading "Tether FUD," the critics attacked Bitcoin (BTC) to promote their useless tech. Despite these battles happening for years, Bitcoin (BTC) and USDT are still standing in opponents' way, CEO Ardoino said.

    Bitcoin (BTC) "loves" Tether and the two are unstoppable together, he concludes. As covered by U.Today previously, the synergy between Bitcoin (BTC), AI, P2P, USDT and "core privacy tech" will be in focus for Tether in 2025.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Tether bet big on Bitcoin (BTC) mining in 2023-2024. The company invested in "green" mining initiatives in Latin America and released its own AI-powered mining software.

    Tether's Ork and Moria developments introduce AI and IoT to the segment of high-performance Bitcoin (BTC) mining.

    "Ripple in the water?": Community hints at Tether FUD catalysts

    In December 2024, rumors were circulating on social media that USDT would be delisted on Jan. 1, 2025, on major EU-regulated exchanges. Also, EU citizens allegedly will be prohibited from trading USDT due to its failure to comply with the MiCA framework.

    Paolo Ardoino's followers noticed that the latest outbreak of "Tether FUD" coincided with the mainnet launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple's hotly anticipated stablecoin.

    For RLUSD, full regulatory compliance is promoted as one of its main killing features. However, it is still yet to be listed on European exchanges.

    USDT by Tether remains largest the stablecoin in crypto with a $137 billion market cap.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Tether News #Bitcoin News
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

