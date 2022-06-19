Terra Developer Hit with Lawsuit

Terraform Labs, the company that supports the Terra blockchain, has been slammed with a class-action lawsuit.



The suit has also taken aim Tribe Capital. Republic Capital and other venture capital firms that invested in the failed blockchain and promoted its stability. These companies have been listed as defendants alongside the Terra.

Plaintiff Nick Patterson has accused Terraform Labs of selling unregistered securities and making a series of false and misleading statements about the entire ecosystem. Particularly, the Terra team touted the stability of TerraUST and the Anchor protocol. Investors were guaranteed to earn a 20% interest stake.



Both inexperienced buyers and professional investors were lured by Terra’s “sired song,” the suit says.