Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 14:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have been stocking up on Shiba Inu in past hour
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data shared by Etherscan, over the past hour, several major Shiba Inu transactions were spotted, moving nearly 35 billion SHIB meme coins.

These investors have been buying SHIB in the billions; two of these transfers moved over 10.37 billion meme coins each. One of these transactions was made from the Coinbase exchange.

The third transfer moved over 11 billion Shiba Inu, and the last one transferred 2.1 billion SHIB, also from a Coinbase wallet.

SHIBcoinbase_00qewgrhet4r5htwhales
Image via Etherscan

SHIB price strives to recover after fall

Over the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu price has been trying to recover after yesterday's 3.70% fall. By now, the second most popular meme coin has been up 1.57%, trading on the Binance exchange.

Currently, SHIB is trading back in the $0.00001091 range, where it has been changing hands over the past week.

Related
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are

Shibarium beta reaches new milestones

Earlier today, word was spread by SHIB influencer Lucie Sasnikova about the new milestones reached by Shibarium testnet Puppynet.

According to her tweet, the number of total transactions has gone over the 2.2 million mark. The daily transaction count has surged to almost a million. As for the number of connected wallets, it has reached 365,282.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
04/12/2023 - 14:05
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
04/12/2023 - 13:50
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
04/12/2023 - 13:30
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
Show all