Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour

Whales have been stocking up on Shiba Inu in past hour

According to data shared by Etherscan, over the past hour, several major Shiba Inu transactions were spotted, moving nearly 35 billion SHIB meme coins.

These investors have been buying SHIB in the billions; two of these transfers moved over 10.37 billion meme coins each. One of these transactions was made from the Coinbase exchange.

The third transfer moved over 11 billion Shiba Inu, and the last one transferred 2.1 billion SHIB, also from a Coinbase wallet.

Image via Etherscan

SHIB price strives to recover after fall

Over the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu price has been trying to recover after yesterday's 3.70% fall. By now, the second most popular meme coin has been up 1.57%, trading on the Binance exchange.

Currently, SHIB is trading back in the $0.00001091 range, where it has been changing hands over the past week.

Shibarium beta reaches new milestones

Earlier today, word was spread by SHIB influencer Lucie Sasnikova about the new milestones reached by Shibarium testnet Puppynet.

According to her tweet, the number of total transactions has gone over the 2.2 million mark. The daily transaction count has surged to almost a million. As for the number of connected wallets, it has reached 365,282.