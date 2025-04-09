Advertisement
    Sweet to Start Using SCOR Crypto for Community Rewards

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 15:43
    Sweet, global sports fans engagement platform, integrates TON-based cryptocurrecy SCOR for rewarding its members
    Sweet to Start Using SCOR Crypto for Community Rewards
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Global sports fan engagement platform Sweet, which powers multiyear partnerships across professional sports leagues and teams, has announced the upcoming integration of SCOR for use on Sweet’s Web3 platform. Issued on TON blockchain, the token will power the platform's reward system.

    TON-based SCOR chosen by Sweet as community rewards instrument

    According to the official statement by the team of Sweet, a global platform for community management and fan engagement in sports, it is ready to integrate TON-based cryptocurrency SCOR as a new-gen decentralized way of motivating members.

    With this integration, SCOR can be earned through interactive games and activities, and used across the Sweet ecosystem to unlock a wide range of rewards — like in-game upgrades, premium content, sports merchandise, digital collectibles, regular season tickets and other exclusive digital and real-world experiences.

    Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone is excited by the upcoming release of the new community motivation instrument on his platform:

    Integrating SCOR into our platform is all about making sports fandom even more exciting and rewarding. With the introduction of SCOR, fans can now earn real rewards that enhance the connection between pro sports and their fans in a fun and rewarding way. SCOR on Sweet offers a collection of sports mini-games themed after Sweet’s partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues that’s fun for both sports fans and Web3 enthusiasts.

    Delivering a rich, immersive experience that rewards fans who love sports is the endgame goal of the release, Mizzone added.

    SCOR is built on the TON protocol, ensuring a fast, scalable and user-friendly blockchain experience. The token features a fixed supply of four billion SCOR, creating a sustainable ecosystem with clear allocation strategies. Notably, 44% of the total SCOR supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, ensuring long-term engagement and rewards for fans, players and partners.

    SCOR prizes also available for Telegram Mini Apps users

    SCOR’s integration into the Sweet platform will initially enable fans to collect “Gems” by participating in sports-themed Web3 games on the SCOR on Sweet Telegram channel. 

    By converting Gems, SCOR may thereafter be used to complete challenges, maintain streaks, claim exclusive sports-based collectibles and for in-app upgrades that provide value within the Sweet ecosystem.  

    At the time of the public token launch (TGE), accumulated Gems will be convertible into SCOR crypto tokens, unlocking real utility within the Sweet ecosystem. The opportunity to earn Gems pre-TGE is accelerated for early adopters, providing an even more exciting and tangible reason to participate and build up rewards that can be converted into SCOR by authorized users once the token launches.

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News
