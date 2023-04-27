Sui Unveils Dev Portal in Preparation for Mainnet Launch, Token Listing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Sui Network has announced the launch of its Dev Portal as it doubles down on its efforts to have a flawless mainnet launch next week. As revealed by the protocol, the Dev Portal will serve as a one-stop shop where builders within its community can access educational resources as well as technical support.

💻Announcing the Sui Dev Portal!



🧰It's a one-stop hub for all of Sui’s technical and educational resources, along with core dev tooling and infrastructure to help get you started.



👷Check it out and get building today.https://t.co/3OnZDgQtKt — Sui (@SuiNetwork) April 26, 2023

The radar beamed on the Sui Network months ago when its technological capacity became somewhat obvious. Designed from the ground up by Mysten Labs, whose core founders are former engineers who worked for the Facebook Libra/Diem project, the Sui Blockchain is designed to compete with existing alternatives that are, relatively, not as scalable.

Designed to offer negligible or no transaction fees for network participants, the Sui protocol is designed to revolutionize payments and microtransactions. By virtue of its design and growing ecosystem expansion, Sui is notably being pitched as one that will gain immense traction in a shorter time following its mainnet release.

Per the Dev Portal, Sui Blockchain has made it possible to get all needed help a developer will require in building on the platform, while also permitting users to submit any tutorial that can bolster accessibility.

Sui token launch

Ahead of the mainnet, a number of speculations have been growing with respect to the native token of the Sui Network. While its token is not yet distributed, CoinList has committed to listing the digital currency on its platform by May 3. KuCoin is also supporting the protocol.

Judging by the traction that Aptos (APT) recorded when it was launched, speculation surrounding the potential success of Sui is now high. The correlation between Sui Network and Aptos is that both were developed using the Move Programming Language created by Mysten Labs.

For what it’s worth, both protocols may brandish a similar functionality, and the prospects of what the future holds is enticing for the community.