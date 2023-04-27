Sui Unveils Dev Portal in Preparation for Mainnet Launch, Token Listing

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 12:35
Godfrey Benjamin
Sui Network has floated Developer Portal to aid its hoard of innovators
The Sui Network has announced the launch of its Dev Portal as it doubles down on its efforts to have a flawless mainnet launch next week. As revealed by the protocol, the Dev Portal will serve as a one-stop shop where builders within its community can access educational resources as well as technical support.

The radar beamed on the Sui Network months ago when its technological capacity became somewhat obvious. Designed from the ground up by Mysten Labs, whose core founders are former engineers who worked for the Facebook Libra/Diem project, the Sui Blockchain is designed to compete with existing alternatives that are, relatively, not as scalable.

Designed to offer negligible or no transaction fees for network participants, the Sui protocol is designed to revolutionize payments and microtransactions. By virtue of its design and growing ecosystem expansion, Sui is notably being pitched as one that will gain immense traction in a shorter time following its mainnet release.

Per the Dev Portal, Sui Blockchain has made it possible to get all needed help a developer will require in building on the platform, while also permitting users to submit any tutorial that can bolster accessibility.

Sui token launch

Ahead of the mainnet, a number of speculations have been growing with respect to the native token of the Sui Network. While its token is not yet distributed, CoinList has committed to listing the digital currency on its platform by May 3. KuCoin is also supporting the protocol.

Judging by the traction that Aptos (APT) recorded when it was launched, speculation surrounding the potential success of Sui is now high. The correlation between Sui Network and Aptos is that both were developed using the Move Programming Language created by Mysten Labs.

For what it’s worth, both protocols may brandish a similar functionality, and the prospects of what the future holds is enticing for the community.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

