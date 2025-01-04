'Stupid Bullish': Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on SOL in Long-Term

Advertisement

Renowned macro economist Raoul Pal, the CEO and founder of Real Vision media platform, chooses his picks for long-term time-frames. While Solana (SOL) seems to be particularly strong, Sui (SUI) is ready to rally after breaking a major resistance at $4.88.

Real Vision CEO is optimistic about Solana (SOL): See chart

Solana (SOL), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, looks "stupid bullish" on long-term time-frames. Such forecast was shared by former hedge fund manager Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision, a financial media company.

The long-term SOL chart is stupid bullish... pic.twitter.com/mUvy3yL0bL — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) January 3, 2025

On a logarithmic scale, Pal indicated the strongest resistance level that has suppressed the SOL rally for over four years. For Solana (SOL) to skyrocket, it is absolutely necessary to hold above its Nov. 2021 high over $250.

Followers of Pal agreed with the economist and indicated the next Fibonacci level (1.618) as a potential new target for SOL price discovery. To reach this milestone, the SOL price has to touch $410.

As of printing time, Solana (SOL) is trading at $216 on major spot crypto exchanges. Its price surged by 1.6% in the last 24 hours.

Public enthusiasm around the crypto is catalyzed by the announcement about Winternitz Vault, a solution that employs quantum-resistant hash functions. It relies on Winternitz One-Time Signatures (WOTS) to protect Solana's resilience against quantum computing attacks.

SUI is ready to "go into hyperspace" once this resistance is done

Also, despite its major wallet Phantom dropping the idea of launching a native token, the global Solana (SOL) community is on the verge of massive Sonic (SONIC) and Jupiter (JUP) airdrops.

At the same time, critics recommend SOL holders to be aware of selling pressure coming. Solana (SOL) supply is set to see large-scale token unlocks in Q1, 2025.

Besides Solana (SOL), the Real Vision CEO highlighted Sui (SUI) as a potentially strong pick in the altcoin segment. He noticed that after hitting the $4.88 "ceiling," SUI is ready to continue its amazing rally.

Today, Jan. 4, 2025, SUI broke the resistance and hit a fresh all-time high at $5.22. The net trading volume for SUI almost tripled in 24 hours and reached $2.45 billion, data says.