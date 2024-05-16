Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Strong XRP Support: Will It Hold? Solana (SOL) Interesting Pattern at $144, What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) In Problematic State

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Unfortunately, market could not get enough momentum
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 0:30
    Strong XRP Support: Will It Hold? Solana (SOL) Interesting Pattern at $144, What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) In Problematic State
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    XRP sits at a pivotal support level around $0.50. Recently, the cryptocurrency experienced a breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern, a bearish signal that typically indicates a continuation of the downward trend. However, this has not translated into a significant drop yet, thanks to the strong support at $0.50.

    XRP had a surge in volume during the breakdown, showing bulls' conviction. The 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average are converging above the current price.

    XRPUSDT
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The RSI is hovering around 40, suggesting that XRP is not yet oversold, which means there might still be some room for further downward movement before a potential rebound. However, the resilience at the $0.50 level could also imply a consolidation phase before any significant move.

    The key takeaway is the importance of the $0.50 support level. If this level holds, we might see a consolidation phase with potential for a reversal, especially if volume continues to remain high, indicating sustained interest. On the flip side, a break below this support could lead to further declines, potentially testing lower support levels around $0.45.

    Solana's descending channel

    Solana is currently displaying a problematic price pattern on its daily chart. The cryptocurrency is trading within a descending price channel. This pattern often indicates a period of consolidation before a potential breakout, which could lead to increased volatility and significant price movement.

    SOL has been fluctuating within this descending channel, bounded by two parallel trendlines. The lower trendline acts as support, while the upper trendline serves as resistance. The price is currently testing the upper boundary of the channel, around $146.63, suggesting a possible breakout.

    The volume has been relatively stable, with occasional spikes that highlight periods of heightened trading activity. These volume surges often precede major price movements, indicating that traders are closely watching SOL for any signs of a breakout.

    The 50-day moving average is currently above the price, providing additional resistance, while the 200-day moving average is well below the current price, indicating long-term bullish sentiment. The RSI is hovering around 48, suggesting that SOL is in a neutral zone and not yet overbought or oversold.

    A breakout above the descending channel could signal the end of the consolidation phase and potentially lead to a surge in volatility. This breakout is what many traders are eagerly anticipating, as it could mark the beginning of a new upward trend for Solana. On the other hand, if the price fails to break through the resistance and continues to trade within the channel, we might see further consolidation before any significant move.

    Ethereum's struggle

    Ethereum is struggling below the crucial $3,000 level. This breach is worrisome because it suggests bearish momentum. Right now, ETH is trying to hold support above $2,800, trading around $2,895.

    ETH has settled below $3,000, indicating a potential problem for its price stability. If the price dips further, it could aim for the 200-day EMA, which is around $2,779. This moving average often acts as a reversal point, so it is a critical level to watch.

    Moving averages and volumes currently show the possibility of aggravation, as the price of Ethereum has not really been showing any signs of an upcoming price surge. Unfortunately, buyers are not providing the support needed for ETH to break through and gain more strength to enter a bull run.

    Volume profiles are relatively neutral, and the most recent surge of it isn ot really a sign of anything. The market in general had an inflow of funds, and Ethereum's volume movement is only part of it.

    #Ethereum #XRP #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

