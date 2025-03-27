Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Joins Gihbli Trend With Bullish Bitcoin Post

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 13:47
    Strategy chairman advocates Bitcoin HODLing as he joins Gihbli trend
    Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin (BTC) advocate and executive chairman of Strategy has shared a significant message with the crypto community. In a post on X, Saylor used the viral Ghibli trend to spread the notable message.

    What message is behind Saylor’s Ghibli-inspired Bitcoin trend?

    Saylor’s post is an animated depiction of himself wearing a suit in the Gihbil style over a T-shirt inscribed with the Bitcoin symbol. The message from Saylor is simple: "You do not sell your Bitcoin."

    Saylor’s statement aligns with his bullish stance toward the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin. It reinforces his stance that Bitcoin is a superior value coin in cryptocurrency.

    This perspective has driven the massive accumulation by his firm, Strategy, which holds approximately 5% of the total Bitcoin supply. Notably, Strategy’s Bitcoin holding has now surpassed 506,000 BTC following his latest acquisition of 6,911 BTC.

    Analysts noted that Saylor’s choice of the Ghibli trend to convey his message speaks to the flexibility of Strategy’s executive chairman. They opine that Saylor might have decided to use the viral trend to send a bullish message about Bitcoin to young, creative minds.

    They believe that Saylor’s post could appeal to these young investors, who might want to test the Bitcoin market.

    Bitcoin’s next price move

    Interestingly, Saylor’s Strategy only picked up interest in BTC in August 2020, and within this space, he has accumulated over half a million Bitcoin units, emphasizing his aggressive approach to accumulation.

    Many investors have been inspired by Strategy's bullish approach. A notable example is Metaplanet, a Japanese firm.

    Some Bitcoin holders consider the latest message from Saylor to be a hint at a market rally. They argue that Saylor could get wind of market dynamics that favor a rise in Bitcoin's price.

    As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $86,240.47, a 1.29% decline in the last 24 hours. Market participants would like to see how price reacts after this.

