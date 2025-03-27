Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 5:53
    The new trend has taken social media by storm
    Advertisement
    Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple executives David Schwartz and Brad Garlinghouse have joined the new trend of social media users creating Ghibli-style anime portraits with the help of OpenAI's viral image generation model powered by GPT-4o.

    Advertisement

    The model is capable of performing complex editing prompts with a plethora of artistic styles. It can also accurately render text within images, which is something that OpenAI's previous models were struggling with. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI

    Social media users have rushed to generate images in the style of Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio that is known for such huge hits as "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke."

    Advertisement

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also jumped on the trend by updating his profile picture on X. 

    However, the new model has once again raised copyright infringement concerns since the model was likely trained based on countless frames from the studio's films. 

    Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese animator who co-founded Studio Ghibli, earlier stated that he was utterly disgusted with artificial intelligence (AI), claiming that he would never incorporate the technology into his work. So, it is safe to say that Miyazaki will not be thrilled by the new trend. 

    #Ripple News #OpenAI #AI

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 9:16
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD