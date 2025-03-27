Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI

Ripple executives David Schwartz and Brad Garlinghouse have joined the new trend of social media users creating Ghibli-style anime portraits with the help of OpenAI's viral image generation model powered by GPT-4o.

Advertisement

Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/OltPmOc6Jt — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) March 26, 2025

The model is capable of performing complex editing prompts with a plethora of artistic styles. It can also accurately render text within images, which is something that OpenAI's previous models were struggling with.

Social media users have rushed to generate images in the style of Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio that is known for such huge hits as "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke."

Advertisement

Today is a great internet day pic.twitter.com/iPWl2yfvdq — Zeneca.xyz 🔮 (@Zeneca) March 26, 2025

ChatGPT when another Studio Ghibli request comes in pic.twitter.com/NF5sy24GlU — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) March 26, 2025

Trying to avoid Studio Ghibli style images on the timeline today be like: pic.twitter.com/uHJwHed5Ok — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 26, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also jumped on the trend by updating his profile picture on X.

However, the new model has once again raised copyright infringement concerns since the model was likely trained based on countless frames from the studio's films.

Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese animator who co-founded Studio Ghibli, earlier stated that he was utterly disgusted with artificial intelligence (AI), claiming that he would never incorporate the technology into his work. So, it is safe to say that Miyazaki will not be thrilled by the new trend.