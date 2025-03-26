Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 14:17
    Saylor wants to find out how many Bitcoiners GameStop has to buy to earn the community's respect
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has posted a new poll on the X social media network to find out how many Bitcoins video game retailer GameStop has to buy in order to earn the community's respect. 

    Advertisement

    Almost half of the poll responders (48.4%) believe that GameStop would need to make a king-sized move to be taken seriously by the community. This implies a purchase of more than $3 billion worth of Bitcoin. 

    Nearly a third of the participants (28.7%) would be content with a Tesla-sized Bitcoin buy of $1 billion. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin
    Binance's CZ Appears on Foresight News Cover: ‘Four Months In Prison Reshaped My Life’
    XRP to $3 or $1.07? Legendary Trader Reveals Epic XRP Price Prediction
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?

    Roughly 17% of them would be content with Strategy's "starter kit" of $250 million. 

    Advertisement

    A purchase of $50 million would be considered "just LARPing," according to Saylor. 

    Related
    Saylor's Strategy Profits Skyrocket Above $10,000,000,000
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 12:17
    Saylor's Strategy Profits Skyrocket Above $10,000,000,000
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    It is worth pointing out that GameStop had close to $5 billion worth of cash and cash equivalents as of Q4. 

    As reported by U.Today, the struggling video game retailer, which is mainly associated with the wild meme stock mania of early 2021, announced that Bitcoin would be part of its treasury reserves on Tuesday. 

    GameStop shares have rallied more than 14% in response to the announcement. 

    Related
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 07:19
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, some detractors have opined that the move reeks of desperation. Some have also questioned whether the involvement of the meme-stock phenomenon would be beneficial for the flagship cryptocurrency. 

    So far, very few companies have jumped on the corporate Bitcoin adoption bandwagon, with Microsoft shareholders recently overwhelmingly rejecting a proposal to invest in Bitcoin. 

    Meanwhile, Strategy's corporate Bitcoin holdings have now topped 500,000 coins, but some critics say that the company's relentless buying spree could make the cryptocurrency more centralized and less appealing to other investors. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #GameStop

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 14:23
    Pepe (PEPE) to Remove Zero From Its Price Following Major Breakthrough
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Mar 26, 2025 - 14:16
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 26
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Pepe (PEPE) to Remove Zero From Its Price Following Major Breakthrough
    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD