    Strategy Suddenly Stops Buying Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 14:08
    Strategy Suddenly Stops Buying Bitcoin
    Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, has confirmed that the company did not purchase any Bitcoin last week. 

    On Feb. 10, the leading corporate Bitcoin holder announced its first BTC purchase after undergoing major rebranding. It required an additional 7,633 Bitcoin after briefly halting its massive 12-week buying streak. 

    The company currently holds 478,740 BTC that were acquired at the average price of $65,033 per Bitcoin. 

    The shares of Strategy remain flat in pre-market trading after losing more than 13% over the past month. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $96,231, according to CoinGecko data. 

