    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Stellar (XLM) closes in on Shiba Inu in crypto market rankings
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 15:50
    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Stellar (XLM) is rapidly closing in on Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the crypto market rankings after an impressive 35% price surge. The recent rally has propelled Stellar to 16th place with a market value of $13.65 billion, just behind Shiba Inu's $14.22 billion valuation.

    Over the past week, XLM has gained significant momentum, rallying for five days at a stretch since Jan. 1. The surge brought XLM’s price to a near three-week high, last seen since Dec. 8, marking a strong start to the year 2025.

    Article image
    Crypto Rankings, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    XLM saw a sharp surge on the first day of 2025, marking one of the most notable rallies in the crypto space at the start of 2025. Stellar surged from lows of $0.331 to a high of $0.44, gaining over 30% at the very start of the year.

    Bulls did not relent, driving the XLM price to highs of $0.441 on Jan. 4 in a four-day rally before slightly retreating. The rise pushed XLM beyond the daily SMA 50 at $0.4419, near where it currently trades.

    At the time of writing, XLM was up 2.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.45 and up 35.6% in the last seven days. Since Jan. 5, XLM has fluctuated in a range between $0.431 and $0.456 as the price awaits its next directional move.

    Shiba Inu still remains ahead

    Despite Stellar’s impressive rise, Shiba Inu still remains ahead with a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, ranking the 15th largest cryptocurrency, per CoinMarketCap data. SHIB has likewise risen at the start of 2025, benefiting from the positive sentiment on the crypto market and the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    SHIB saw four straight days of gains since Dec. 31, reaching a high of $0.00002492 on Jan. 4 before retreating. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002398 and up 15% in the last seven days.

    Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, has achieved a significant milestone at the start of 2025. As of writing time, Shibarium has surpassed tow million wallet addresses, marking a major achievement for the Shiba Inu layer-2 platform.

    The Shiba Inu community is counting down to Jan. 14, following an announcement by the official TREAT X account over the weekend.

