PointPay
PointPay

Stablecoin Supply on Exchanges Hits ATH of $17 Billion, Here’s What It Means for BTC

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
Supply of stablecoins on crypto exchanges has surged to a historic peak, making up plenty of funds to purchase BTC on the dip, according to an analytics expert
Stablecoin Supply on Exchanges Hits ATH of $17 Billion, Here’s What It Means for BTC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Data provided by the analytics vendor CryptoQuant shows that the amount of stablecoins on crypto trading venues has soared to an all-time high and now constitutes a staggering $17 billion.

The tweet was shared by the CIO of Moskovski Capital, who explains why it could be good for Bitcoin.

“Plenty of dry powder to buy dips”

Lex Moskovski has taken to Twitter to share the CryptoQuant chart that shows a massive increase of stablecoins deposited to centralized digital exchanges and hitting a historic high.

The CIO of Moskovski Capital comments that all these stablecoins will be potentially used for buying Bitcoin dips.

It is no wonder, he added, that when BTC slumped to the $28,000 level, it was grabbed very fast and the flagship cryptocurrency quickly recaptured the $34,000 price mark.

8296_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Elon Musk Ridicules Bitcoin Maxis, Trolls "Bicurious" Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk agrees to have "THE talk" on Bitcoin with Jack Dorsey

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attempted to ridicule Bitcoin maximalists by tweeting a dubious and somewhat offensive joke: “How many Bitcoin maxis does it take to screw in a lightbulb?"

Musk received a backlash from top Bitcoiners, such as BlockStream’s CSO Samson Mow and even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The latter has suggested that he and Musk have “THE talk” about Bitcoin at the Bitcoin event “B Word” hosted by Jack on July 21.

Elon Musk has agreed but whether they will reach an understanding remains to be seen.

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Aggressively Accumulated by Strong Hands: Analyst
06/25/2021 - 14:40

Bitcoin Aggressively Accumulated by Strong Hands: Analyst
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
06/25/2021 - 14:04

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
06/25/2021 - 13:04

Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov