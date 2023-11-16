Advertisement
AD

BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Bet Slammed by Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BlackRock's entry onto Ethereum market with ETF filing draws sharp criticism from Bitcoin advocate Adam Back
Thu, 11/16/2023 - 15:20
BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Bet Slammed by Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has taken yet another significant step into the cryptocurrency space with its recent filing for an Ethereum-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Advertisement

However, this move has drawn criticism from prominent Bitcoin advocate and Blockstream CEO Adam Back.


Back, known for being mentioned in Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper, took to social media to express his disapproval, stating the move is "bearish" and "impacts credibility." He further likened Ethereum and other altcoins to "scammers clawing at the gate like a horde of zombies."

BlackRock's bold move into Ethereum

Earlier today, the asset management behemoth filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the iShares Ethereum Trust, aiming to launch a spot Ether ETF.  

This trust, a Delaware statutory entity, will issue shares representing fractional undivided interests in its net assets, primarily composed of Ether held by a custodian.

Related
Ripple General Counsel Claims SEC Losing Legal Battle


The product aims to mirror the performance of Ether's price before expenses and liabilities.  

BlackRock's venture into Ethereum signifies a substantial shift for the cryptocurrency that is yet to attain regulatory clarity in the U.S.

Balancing Bitcoin and Ethereum

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has previously noted a global client interest in cryptocurrencies, a stance that has evolved significantly from his earlier skepticism.  

BlackRock also applied for a spot Bitcoin ETF earlier this year.   

As evidenced by the recent Ethereum ETF filing, its interest in crypto is not confined to Bitcoin alone. 

However, BlackRock's recent filing to spotlight Ethereum alongside Bitcoin has stirred discontent among Bitcoin maximalists.  

They view this move as a deviation from the singular focus on Bitcoin that challenges the long-held dominance of the first and largest cryptocurrency.

#Ethereum News #BlackRock #Ethereum ETF
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin's (BTC) Jump to $37,000: Here's What Happened Recently
2023/11/16 15:19
Bitcoin's (BTC) Jump to $37,000: Here's What Happened Recently
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Shibarium Adoption Milestone Celebrated by SHIB Team
2023/11/16 15:19
New Shibarium Adoption Milestone Celebrated by SHIB Team
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Stellar (XLM) Successfully Rebounds After Unprecedented Slump
2023/11/16 15:19
Stellar (XLM) Successfully Rebounds After Unprecedented Slump
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD