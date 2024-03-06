Advertisement
Spain to Ban Worldcoin: Report

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The project, which is known for its unique approach of using eye-scanning technology to collect personal data, is facing scrutiny over privacy concerns
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 13:02
Cover image via youtu.be
Spain's data protection regulator, the AEPD, has ordered a halt to the operations of Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project co-founded by OpenAI's Sam Altman, according to a report by the Financial Times. 

Privacy concerns over its use of eye-scanning technology for data collection are the reasons behind the ban. 

Worldcoin is a digital identification and cryptocurrency platform co-founded by Sam Altman that aims to provide verified digital identities through iris scanning. It is coupled with a unique cryptocurrency token and wallet, to distinguish real humans from AI online.

Despite the regulatory hurdles, Worldcoin has attracted significant investment, securing around $250 million from notable backers that include VC giant Andreessen Horowitz.

However, the venture's high-profile nature and innovative data collection method have not been without controversy. In Spain, for instance, consumer complaints emerged as people lined up at Worldcoin stands in shopping centers.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

