Space and Time Becomes ZK Coprocessor in Karak's Ecosystem

Karak is expanding its technical vision of universal security by integrating Space and Time as a ZK coprocessor solution to power trustless slashing and rewards for Karak Distributed Secure Services (DSS). The integration will enhance the security, speed and cost-efficiency of the existing Karak restaking offering.

Restaking innovator Karak integrates Space and Time as ZK Coprocessor

Space and Time (SxT), a pioneering verifiable compute layer that scales zero-knowledge proofs on a decentralized data warehouse, scores a long-term strategic partnership with Karak, a Pantera-backed security layer for Web3 use cases.

Lots of exciting milestones to celebrate this week 🎉



As of today, SxT has officially surpassed $4M in network query fees.



We’re excited to watch the SxT ecosystem continue to grow and we’re grateful for the support of our partners, network participants, and community as we… pic.twitter.com/pzlttVvkPH — Space and Time (@SpaceandTimeDB) July 26, 2024

Space and Time joins indexed blockchain data from major chains with off-chain datasets. Proof of SQL, the novel ZK-proof developed by Space and Time, ensures tamperproof computations at scale and proves that query results have not been manipulated.

The joint solution, dubbed ZK Coprocessor, is expected to power trustless slashing and rewards for Karak Distributed Secure Services (DSS).

Space and Time allows for slashing logic to be defined much faster, ultimately allowing for DSSes to be built and launched much faster.

Representatives of Space and Time stressed the paramount importance of the solution for not only restaking on Ethereum, but also for all the other Web3 use cases:

This strategic integration accelerates our vision for universal security and with Space and Time’s capabilities extended to indexing data for other DSSs as well. We look forward to sharing more in the coming months as we continue to push the boundaries of security and efficiency.

As covered by U.Today previously, Space and Time platform revealed the design of Proof-of-SQL for data-driven DeFi in June 2024.

The solution is promoted as high-performance zero-knowledge prover for dApps.

Space and Time building Distributed Secure Service (DSS) for Karak's indexing service

Besides that, the platform will be delivering a Distributed Secure Service (DSS) for Karak's indexed data essential for high-load decentralized protocols.

A Distributed Secure Service (DSS) is an on-chain service built on Karak, leveraging restaked assets as universal security for the services it provides. The DSS framework is inherently flexible, extensive and scalable, making it suitable for everything from basic utilities, like calculators, to sophisticated networks, such as DA marketplaces and ZK Coprocessors.

