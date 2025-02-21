Advertisement
    Somnia Blockchain Kickstarts Shannon Testnet

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 19:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Somnia, a novel data-centric Layer-1 blockchain, announced the launch of its Shannon testnet. Designed to showcase the opportunities of Somnia's MultiStream Consensus and other related technologies, the testnet is a major milestone on the way to mainnet release.

    Somnia's Shannon testnet is now live, devnet accomplished 1 million TPS

    Somnia, a blockchain bringing the world’s data on-chain with unmatched speed and efficiency, has officially launched Shannon Testnet, a major step toward mainnet. Commemorating Claude Elwood Shannon, the father of information theory, Shannon provides developers and users with a real-world testing sandbox for fast and cost-effective dApps.

    Following Somnia’s record-breaking DevNet performance of 1 million+ TPS, sub-second finality and sub-cent transaction fees, Shannon Testnet is here to push blockchain scalability even further.

    During DevNet testing, Somnia processed over 3.6 million transactions across more than 300,000 unique addresses, proving its ability to handle real-world demand. Shannon Testnet is designed to test congestion resistance and give developers the infrastructure to deploy applications at a scale never before possible.

    The new testnet launched with multiple third-party validators running, live staking and enhanced infrastructure. Also, multiple ecosystem incentives are underway.

    Testnet leverages Somnia's MultiStream Consensus

    Somnia's founder Paul Thomas is thrilled by the disruptive performance of his blockchain in devnet and expects developments to come with Shannon:

    Shannon Testnet is the proving ground for a fully on-chain future. With 1M+ TPS, sub-second finality, and MultiStream Consensus, developers can build without limits, and millions of users can experience blockchain at true internet scale

    Somnia’s Shannon Testnet is powered by several groundbreaking innovations, making it the most advanced blockchain testing environment available today.

    First and foremost, Somnia’s MultiStream Consensus is a breakthrough in blockchain scaling, allowing parallel execution of transactions without network slowdowns. This innovation ensures that even at high transaction volumes, Somnia maintains speed, efficiency and decentralization.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

