Advertisement
AD

    Someone Just Lost $35 Million Worth of Crypto After Falling for This Phishing Scam

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A clever phishing scam has cost a victim a whopping $35 million worth of crypto
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 16:47
    Someone Just Lost $35 Million Worth of Crypto After Falling for This Phishing Scam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer, someone recently lost 15,079 fwDETH ($35 million) after falling for a phishing scam.

    Advertisement

    The "permit" option was introduced with Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 2612, making it possible to make gasless token transfers. 

    An off-chain authorization signature allows someone else to transfer tokens from their account. 

    HOT Stories
    Someone Just Lost $35 Million Worth of Crypto After Falling for This Phishing Scam
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Cross-Appeal Move
    BlackRock Tops $11.5 Trillion in AUM, More Bitcoin Bets Ahead?
    Bitcoin to Power Vehicles of Future – Michael Saylor Reacts to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Event

    Normally, ERC-20 token transfers represent a two-step process that consists of confirming a transaction on the blockchain by paying a gas fee and then moving a certain number of tokens to another account. Thanks to the "permit" option, a transaction gets signed off-chain. Apart from saving on gas fees, this also makes transactions more user-friendly. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Crucial New Ethereum Update? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 14:23
    Crucial New Ethereum Update? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    While adding more convenience and flexibility, the feature also opened up a new avenue for fraudsters to separate some uninitiated users from their money. 

    Token holders can get tricked into signing a malicious authorization, thus allowing the attacker to steal tokens from their website in broad daylight. 

    According to Scam Sniffer, scams that revolve around signatures with the ERC-20 permit have emerged as the main type of phishing scams. Notably, victims tend to be tricked into signing malicious transactions with the help of impersonated social media accounts. 

    The blockchain security firm previously exposed the Inferno Drainer group, which has collected tens of thousands of victims by creating phishing websites mimicking popular crypto projects and luring them into performing off-chain signatures. 

    In January, Scam Sniffer revealed that crypto users suffered more than $300 million worth of losses in 2023 due to phishing scams.  

    #Cryptocurrency Scam #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 15:58
    XRP Ledger Has One Main Obstacle for New User Onboarding: Opinion
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 15:52
    Schiff vs. Roubini: Who’s Bitcoin’s Real ‘Dr. Doom’?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Someone Just Lost $35 Million Worth of Crypto After Falling for This Phishing Scam
    XRP Ledger Has One Main Obstacle for New User Onboarding: Opinion
    Schiff vs. Roubini: Who’s Bitcoin’s Real ‘Dr. Doom’?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD