Solidity.io CEO Slams SHIB and DOGE, Elon Musk and SHIB Lead Dev Post Same Symbol on Twitter, BONE Gets Listed by Huobi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day.

Solidity.io CEO slams Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as "garbage"

In response to BSC News' recent post reporting on the success of meme coins' performance in January, Solidity.io CEO Alex McCurry shared his harsh opinion on canine tokens. He tweeted that the dog-themed digital assets mentioned in the post — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki Inu and Dogelon Mars — are "all garbage." As the critical narrative regarding the stability and reliability of meme tokens gains traction, McCurry is not the only one criticizing them. Previously, U.Today reported that Bigger Entertainment CEO Steven Cooper has also been speaking out against Shiba Inu. According to him, Shiba Inu is nothing more than a pyramid scheme.

Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama post same symbol on Twitter, community puzzled

Yesterday, Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter social media platform Elon Musk puzzled his followers with a tweet that consisted of only one symbol, a dot. Many Twitter users took to the comments section under the said tweet to share their sarcastic and joking responses, but none of them seemed to guess what the centibillionaire really meant by this "message." Interestingly, a year ago, the same symbol was spotted on the Twitter bio of Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, which was proved by a screenshot provided by Twitter user KURO SHIBARMY JPN (@kuro_9696_9696). However, this is most likely a coincidence, and Elon Musk's tweet could simply be either a joke or a check of user engagement.

Ads Ads

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) price in green on Huobi listing news

According to Huobi's official announcement, it has added support for Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token. However, the price of the asset does not seem to be reacting to the listing news. Yesterday, BONE added 1% to its price, while today it is trading 4.13% down over the past 24 hours. Earlier this week, BONE was listed by Hong Kong-based crypto exchange XT.com. Apart from that, major Singaporean digital derivatives exchange Bitget listed BONE on Feb. 2. Meanwhile, the SHIB community is waiting for its petition aimed at persuading Binance to list BONE to reach its target of 2,500 signatures.

Ripple to help Bank of England build CBDC? Here's why it may be so