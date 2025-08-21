Advertisement
    3,477,149,925,825 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Growth Starts

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 8:23
    Shiba Inu reclaims solid growth structure, but it's only beginning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The amount of 3,477,149,925,825 tokens was transferred across the network in the last day, according to a Shiba Inu blockchain explorer, highlighting the recovery of on-chain activity. A huge increase in transaction volume like this indicates greater involvement from larger institutions as well as retail holders, which could lead to increased market volatility.

    Healthy on-chain movement

    According to SHIB’s on-chain metrics, billions to trillions of tokens were transferred day by day, with a most recent uptick to three trillion. This suggests that the ecosystem is somewhat healthy and not experiencing any anomalies.

    Article image
    Source: Etherscan

    Given that bulk transactions continue to be a defining characteristic of SHIB’s on-chain activity, large whale movements most likely also played a role. Price changes are typically preceded by active phases of accumulation or portfolio repositioning, as indicated by the magnitude of these movements.

    Market's reaction

    Even with the surge in transactions, SHIB’s chart is not looking that great. Following several retests, the price is consolidating around $0.0000125 and holding onto an ascending support line. In contrast to the RSI, which is neither overheated nor oversold, moving averages continue to be compressed, indicating indecision.

    The on-chain surge has not been reflected in trading volume on exchanges, which begs the question of whether the majority of activity is repositioning or pure buying pressure. Price volatility usually occurs within weeks of a spike in SHIB’s on-chain volume.

    Bullish momentum might resurface and push a test of the resistance zone between $0.0000135 and $0.0000141, if market participants perceive this as accumulation. Alternatively, if the rising trendline is broken, SHIB may return to the $0.000011 support.

    SHIB is in a position that is not obvious for short-term investors and might not show enough traction for the future. Despite the bullish structural signal of the on-chain surge, there is currently no price confirmation. It is important for traders to keep a close eye on SHIB’s ability to convert volume growth into positive momentum.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
