Shibarium to Power Payments on Crypto Freelance Marketplace: Details

Shibarium to be utilized by freelance marketplace to offer crypto payment solutions

Woof Work, a crypto freelance marketplace, has announced its partnership with Shiba Inu's Layer 2 Shibarium builder, Unification.

Woof Work is a freelance marketplace with crypto payments that allows users to work and hire in WOOF, SHIB, ETH and over 100 other cryptocurrencies. It will utilize Oracle of Oracles (OoO), which is currently being tested on Shibarium, to securely power its cryptocurrency payment solutions.

https://t.co/GuKfMGM5hA ( $WOOF ) is proud to announce our formal collaboration with @UnificationUND.

WoofWork is working with the Unification Foundation to integrate Oracle of Oracles (OoO) to securely power crypto payments on our platform. https://t.co/GUkhWABpIW — WoofWork.io ($WOOF) (@woof_work) February 7, 2023

Specifically, OoO will be used to ensure secure price feeds for its freelance marketplace with crypto payments. Additionally, Woof Work plans to transition to the upcoming Layer 2 network, Shibarium.

Unification says it is deeply engaged in making Shibarium a reality. This sets up Woof Work to be one of the first projects to migrate to the Shibarium network.

According to U.Today, noncustodial crypto wallet Atomic Wallet was among the first to announce support for Shibarium.

Update on Shibarium

As reported earlier, Unification stated in its most recent update that much of the work since the start of 2023 start has been focused on OoO and preparing it for use on Shibarium.

It adds that in preparation for the upcoming Shibarium public beta deployment, the current efforts focus on optimizing the go-ooo application, which interacts with OoO data.

"Given the scope, it’s foolish to rush but work is progressing well, and although the public beta network is yet to be deployed, that day is rapidly moving ever closer," Unification stated in the blog post.