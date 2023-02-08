CEO Slams Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as 'Garbage'

Wed, 02/08/2023 - 09:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solidity.io CEO Alex McCurry harshly criticized Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in recent tweet
CEO Slams Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as 'Garbage'
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Feb. 8, Alex McCurry, the founder of Solidity.io, a blockchain development firm, took to Twitter to call Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other dog-inspired cryptocurrencies "garbage."

McCurry's remarks come amid growing concerns about the stability and reliability of meme tokens, which have gained popularity for their novelty but are being criticized by many experts as lacking any real value and for being used for speculation and quick profits.

This criticism is not limited to McCurry as CEO of Bigger Entertainment Steven Cooper has also been speaking out against Shiba Inu.

As reported by U.Today, Cooper accused Shiba Inu of being a pyramid scheme, due to the lack of burnt tokens and real achievements by the Shiba Inu team.

Cooper was once heavily involved with Shiba Inu, but he left the community after feuding with the developers. Now, has no desire to be involved again. He even alleges that he was a victim of a smear campaign against him and his company.

The controversy surrounding Shiba Inu's developer community continues to escalate, as lead developer Shytoshi Kusama faced backlash after purging "breeds," community members meant to assist in the development of the token.

Some accused Kusama of reducing the project's decentralization level, with SHIB Defense Team co-lead Trophias being particularly critical.

McCurry's comment on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin highlights growing concerns over meme tokens, and the future reception of these tokens remains to be seen. Investors should always keep in mind the potential risks involved and the fact that there are many unknowns when it comes to investing in the cryptocurrency market.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano DeFi TVL Soared More Than 100% Amid Bear Market: Details
02/08/2023 - 11:07
Cardano DeFi TVL Soared More Than 100% Amid Bear Market: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details
02/08/2023 - 10:36
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
02/08/2023 - 10:05
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan