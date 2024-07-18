    Solana's Path to $175: Analyst Predicts Breakout Amid Market Downturn

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This scenario, if well played out, might see Solana reaching $175, near 12% increase from current prices
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 16:08
    Solana's Path to $175: Analyst Predicts Breakout Amid Market Downturn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    As the crypto market faces profit-taking with several cryptocurrencies dipping across the board, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, has predicted a breakout scenario for the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Solana (SOL).

    This scenario, if it plays out, might see Solana reaching as high as $175, a near 12% increase from its current trading price. This pathway, however, seems to be not smooth as it appears, as this scenario might need Solana to surpass some key resistance levels.

    At the time of writing, SOL was down 2.02% in the last 24 hours to $156, mirroring the broader dip on the general crypto market.

    At the start of the week, Ali highlighted a key pattern on Solana's price chart. "Solana appears to be forming a W pattern, which suggests SOL will surge toward $174," Ali wrote on July 16.

    Basing his inferences on this earlier prediction, Ali identified the $162-$164 resistance range as a crucial barrier for Solana. If SOL manages to break through this range, the next target for Solana might be $175.

    In a recent tweet, Ali wrote, "If Solana surpasses the $162-$164 resistance range, the next target for SOL is $175."

    Solana price action

    Since the mid-April washout, Solana has maintained trading within a broad range, with support at $115 and resistance at $188.

    Breaking past the $162 and $164 levels, as highlighted by Ali, might, however, be crucial for initiating a bullish breakout that could lead to the $175 target and, especially, to the resistance cap of the current range at $188.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

