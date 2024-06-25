Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Launches Revolutionary Web Feature: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This game-changing feature is expected to drive Solana to new heights
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 16:03
    Solana has introduced a groundbreaking feature known as Blinks (Blockchain Links), a new primitive that allows on-chain actions to be transformed into shareable links.

    This revolutionary feature enables users to transform any on-chain action into a shareable link, making it possible to initiate Solana Actions from virtually anywhere on the internet, including platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

    The introduction of Blinks effectively connects the Solana blockchain to the entire internet. This means that users can link directly to on-chain transactions and engage with Solana's functionalities on any platform that supports URL sharing.

    As stated in a tweet, Blinks is a new primitive within the Solana ecosystem that enables users to create links for on-chain actions such as voting, donating, minting, swapping and paying with SOL. These links can be shared across the internet, allowing for Solana Actions to be initiated from any website or application.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 15:02
    SOL Founder Reflects on Solana's Original Vision: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Solana Actions are APIs that return Solana transactions, simplifying the process of signing and sending transactions. Users can interact with these actions through a native app and mobile buttons, scannable QR codes and newly introduced shareable Blinks.

    Solana's unveiling of Blinks marks a significant advancement in blockchain technology and usability. By transforming on-chain actions into shareable links, Solana is breaking down barriers to entry and making blockchain interactions more accessible and convenient.

    As Blinks gain traction, Solana Actions may proliferate across a variety of digital platforms in the coming days, as this game-changing feature is expected to drive Solana to new heights.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

