Solana (SOL) Launches Revolutionary Web Feature: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana has introduced a groundbreaking feature known as Blinks (Blockchain Links), a new primitive that allows on-chain actions to be transformed into shareable links.

Advertisement

This revolutionary feature enables users to transform any on-chain action into a shareable link, making it possible to initiate Solana Actions from virtually anywhere on the internet, including platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

The introduction of Blinks effectively connects the Solana blockchain to the entire internet. This means that users can link directly to on-chain transactions and engage with Solana's functionalities on any platform that supports URL sharing.

Today, we connect Solana to the entire internet.



Vote, Donate, Mint, Swap, Pay — use Solana, everywhere. pic.twitter.com/XjoBF0uO2a — Solana (@solana) June 25, 2024

As stated in a tweet, Blinks is a new primitive within the Solana ecosystem that enables users to create links for on-chain actions such as voting, donating, minting, swapping and paying with SOL. These links can be shared across the internet, allowing for Solana Actions to be initiated from any website or application.

Solana Actions are APIs that return Solana transactions, simplifying the process of signing and sending transactions. Users can interact with these actions through a native app and mobile buttons, scannable QR codes and newly introduced shareable Blinks.

Solana's unveiling of Blinks marks a significant advancement in blockchain technology and usability. By transforming on-chain actions into shareable links, Solana is breaking down barriers to entry and making blockchain interactions more accessible and convenient.

As Blinks gain traction, Solana Actions may proliferate across a variety of digital platforms in the coming days, as this game-changing feature is expected to drive Solana to new heights.