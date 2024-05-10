Advertisement
AD

    Solana Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Solana (SOL) also appears to be on track to pass Ethereum (ETH) in terms of fees
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 6:50
    Solana Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Solana has managed to top Ethereum in 24-hour daily volume in decentralized exchanges, according to recent data. 

    The two popular blockchains recorded $1.3 billion and $1.29 billion, respectively, in DEX trading volume. 

    BSC comes in third place with $604 million worth of DEX trading volume. 

    Arbitrum and Base are in fourth and fifth places after generating $510 million and $286 million in DEX trading volume, respectively. 

    Another flippening? 

    It is also worth noting that Solana’s total fees are now at 50% of Ethereum’s fees over the past few days. For comparison, the ratio was just 1% during the 2021 bull run. 

    Some analysts expect Solana to flip Ethereum in fees this month, which would be a major development for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. However, it is worth noting that the capital moving to layer-2 solutions is one of the reasons for this changing dynamics. 

    Solana surges 6% 

    The price of the SOL cryptocurrency has surged more than 6% over the past 24 hours, which makes it one of the best-performing altcoins. The token is currently changing hands at $154 on major spot exchanges. Its market cap currently stands at $68 billion. 

    For comparison, ETH is currently up a modest 1.23%. Yet, with its valuation of $365 billion, it still dwarfs Solana. 

    #Solana News #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Japanese Financial Giant Starts Running XRP Ledger Validator
    2024/05/10 07:15
    Japanese Financial Giant Starts Running XRP Ledger Validator
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Losing $60,000, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for It? Solana (SOL) Forms Reversal Pattern
    2024/05/10 07:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Losing $60,000, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for It? Solana (SOL) Forms Reversal Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Hacker Behind $68 Million Bitcoin Scam Wants to Contact Victim
    2024/05/10 07:15
    Hacker Behind $68 Million Bitcoin Scam Wants to Contact Victim
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Azuro and Chiliz Working Together to Boost Adoption of Onchain Sport Prediction Markets
    AIGOLD Goes Live, Introducing the First Gold Backed Crypto Project
    LBank Labs Champions Next-Gen Financial Innovation with Investment in Usual Labs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume
    Japanese Financial Giant Starts Running XRP Ledger Validator
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Losing $60,000, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for It? Solana (SOL) Forms Reversal Pattern
    Show all