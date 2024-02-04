Solana (SOL) Trader Strikes Gold With Whopping 400x Gain: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Solana (SOL) trader has achieved what many in the digital currency world can only dream of in an astonishing display of cryptocurrency market acumen. Leveraging a mere 18 SOL (approximately $1,758), the trader managed to rake in a staggering 7,197 SOL, equating to around $703,000, in just five hours, marking a monumental 400 times gain on their initial investment.

This phenomenal feat was first brought to light by Lookonchain, a prominent blockchain analysis X (formerly Twitter) account, which detailed the transaction 's specifics. According to the tweet, the trader's windfall came from an astute investment in FartCaster, a newly traded cryptocurrency.

In just 5 hours, this trader made 7,197 $SOL($703K) with only 18 $SOL($1,758), a gain of 400x!😱



The trader spent 18 $SOL to buy 55.1B #FartCaster(55.1% of the total supply) in the same block where the deployer opened trading for #FartCaster.



— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 4, 2024

With just 18 SOL, the trader acquired 55.1 billion FartCaster tokens, which astonishingly represented 55.1% of the token's total supply. This bold move was executed in the same block as the deployer opened trading for FartCaster, indicating a well-timed and strategic entry point for the investment.

Strategic moves

The bulk of the profit came when the trader sold 53.94 billion FartCaster tokens for 7,215 SOL, securing a massive return on their initial stake. Despite this large sale, the trader still holds 1.16 billion FartCaster tokens, valued at approximately $27,000, suggesting a belief in the token's potential future value or a strategic reserve for further price movements .

The strategy employed by the trader — purchasing a significant portion of a new token's supply upon trading launch and quickly selling for a profit — demonstrates an aggressive trading tactic that requires precise timing, thorough market analysis, and, not least, a considerable element of luck. It is a stark reminder of the "high risk, high reward" nature inherent to the cryptocurrency trading space.