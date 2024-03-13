Advertisement
AD

Scaramucci on Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust: Train Has Left the Station

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Anthony Scaramucci has cast doubt on the success of Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 19:47
Scaramucci on Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust: Train Has Left the Station
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Anthony Scaramucci, a notable figure in the investment world, recently poured cold water on Grayscale Investments' plan to launch a "mini bitcoin trust". 

Scaramucci predicts that the initiative will face delays and will transfer a significantly smaller portion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) assets than anticipated. 

"The train has left the station," he added, expressing strong skepticism about the timeliness and scale of the transition from GBTC to the newly proposed Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust.

Grayscale's strategic pivot 

In a bold move to stay competitive, Grayscale Investments filed for a new spot Bitcoin ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust. 

Aimed at addressing the outflows from its existing GBTC and appealing to a broader investor base, this new ETF proposes a possibly lower expense ratio. 

Related
Block's Crypto Wallet Shuns Bitcoin for Boring Old Credit Cards

The initiative is set to reposition Grayscale by offering existing GBTC holders an ETF with lower fees and enticing new investors with a more accessible investment vehicle. 

By transferring a portion of bitcoin from GBTC to the new ETF, Grayscale hopes to stem the tide of outflows and reassert its dominance in the cryptocurrency investment space.

GBTC's massive outflows 

As reported by U.Today, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust has witnessed more than $10 billion worth of outflows. However, Grayscale's quick response with the filing for the Bitcoin Mini Trust has already shown signs of stabilizing the bleeding. 

"Interesting that BTC will be seeded via a non-taxable spinoff of GBTC shares. Love this move," ETF expert Nate Geraci posted on X.  

#Bitcoin News #Anthony Scaramucci
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Block's Crypto Wallet Shuns Bitcoin for Boring Old Credit Cards
2024/03/13 20:03
Block's Crypto Wallet Shuns Bitcoin for Boring Old Credit Cards
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bernstein Sees Bitcoin Reaching $150,000, 332 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, Coinbase Hits Back at SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/13 20:03
Bernstein Sees Bitcoin Reaching $150,000, 332 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, Coinbase Hits Back at SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 15,000 ETH Moved Suddenly as Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Activates
2024/03/13 20:03
15,000 ETH Moved Suddenly as Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Activates
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Hacken tokenizes its equity. HAI token holders can become shareholders
ceτi AI Announces Successful Launch of Revolutionary Decentralized AI Infrastructure Token
2024 Most Anticipated Project? InsanityBets (IBET) Hype Builds as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Users Targeted
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Scaramucci on Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust: Train Has Left the Station
Block's Crypto Wallet Shuns Bitcoin for Boring Old Credit Cards
Bernstein Sees Bitcoin Reaching $150,000, 332 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, Coinbase Hits Back at SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all