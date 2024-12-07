Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The value of Bitcoin has increased to test the $100,000 mark in recent weeks, demonstrating remarkable strength. It is unclear whether Bitcoin has hit a temporary peak, though, as the asset may be finding it difficult to sustain its bullish momentum based on the current price action.

The sharp red candle that follows the $100,000 test on the given chart indicates significant profit-taking by investors. This suggests that a lot of traders and holders took advantage of the chance to lock in profits, which led to selling pressure and kept Bitcoin from decisively breaking through the six-figure mark.

Bitcoin is still above important support levels, such as $92,000, which could serve as a basis for additional upward movement in spite of this. Technically, Bitcoin is still trading above its upward-trending 50-100 and 200-day EMAs. Even in the case of brief market consolidation, this bullish alignment indicates that the overall upward trend is still in place. A slight overbought condition is also indicated by the RSI, suggesting that a cooldown may occur prior to any notable higher movements.

Bitcoin must overcome the existing resistance levels and spark fresh buying interest in order to make a convincing break above $100,000. This will probably rely on a mix of improved macroeconomic circumstances, more institutional involvement and less profit-taking pressure to sell.

Advertisement

It is impossible to completely rule out a short-term decline, but Bitcoin's future is still bright. As a store of value and inflation hedge, the cryptocurrency has proven resilient and is still gaining popularity. Holding $92,000 and $85,000 would bolster Bitcoin's case for another rally attempt, making them important support levels to keep an eye on.

Ethereum regaining power

Though the price has not yet crossed this psychological barrier, Ethereum's journey toward the crucial $4,000 mark is garnering attention. Even though the current rally is showing signs of strength, it is unclear if Ethereum can continue its upward trajectory given the lack of momentum beyond $4,000.

Ethereum's gradual recovery over the past few weeks is depicted in the provided chart. The asset's ascent has a strong basis thanks to the bullish alignment of key moving averages such as the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

However, as Ethereum gets closer to $4,000, the volume profile points to a minor drop in buying interest, suggesting that traders may be hesitant at these prices. Ethereum is still in a strong position for future expansion in spite of this.

Having maintained higher highs and higher lows — two hallmarks of a persistent bullish trend — the asset has effectively exited a protracted consolidation phase. A break above $4,000 might open the door for a short-term move toward $4,300 or higher if Ethereum can generate enough buying pressure.

But it is important to consider the dangers of a brief retracement. In the event that Ethereum is unable to break $4,000 with conviction, the market may retreat to support levels of $3,700 or even $3,400. Additionally, the RSI's presence in the overbought area suggests that there may be a cooldown prior to a subsequent leg up.

Ethereum's next rally phase will be determined in large part by on-chain metrics. Ethereum might reach $4,000, with the help of an increase in staking activity transactions or active addresses.

Ethereum is still in a crucial stage right now. Even though the momentum of the rally has slowed around $4,000, the asset still has room to grow. At these levels, traders should keep a close eye out for any indications of weakness or a clear breakout to determine the next course of action.

Solana remains calm

Solana has broken out of its ongoing downward trend and pushed above the crucial $240 level, marking an important technical milestone. For investors who have been anxiously observing SOL's price action for indications of momentum and recovery, this represents a moment of hope. Even though this breakout is a clear sign of bullish intent, there may be a catch: the volume of trading is dropping.

Solana's alignment above the major moving averages, such as the 50-100 and 200-day EMAs, supports its decisive crossing of the downtrend resistance line on the price chart. These indicators point to a continued upward trend and indicate that the overall trend is still bullish.

The recent surge highlights buyer confidence and suggests that Solana may soon retest its prior highs. The decreasing volume that accompanies this breakout, however, raises questions regarding the move's strength. A breakout supported by rising volume usually indicates strong market activity and long-term viability. The declining volume in Solana's instance can be a sign of buyers waning interest or hesitancy, which might restrict future upside potential.

A recovery in trading volume and activity is essential for Solana to solidify its breakout and clear the path for a move toward $260 and beyond. The strength of Solana's breakout should be evaluated by investors by keeping an eye on important support levels and looking for indications of growing market participation.