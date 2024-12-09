Advertisement
    XRP Loses 8% in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP losing some of its value, but it is not yet critical
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 11:48
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A steep 8% decline in XRP over the past day suggests that the asset may be having difficulty continuing on its upward trajectory. The market received a clear indication that there might be difficulties for the bulls in the future, when XRP tried to break through the $2.6 resistance level but was unsuccessful. 

    The failure to surpass $2.60 has been a significant setback. Many investors saw this level as a crucial benchmark that, if exceeded, might have opened the door to additional profits. The rejection at this price point, though, has sparked worries that XRP may be slowing down following its remarkable surge in recent weeks. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Even though some people are disappointed by this correction, it may be a good pullback for the asset. Rapid increases in XRP have frequently resulted in overbought conditions. In order to stabilize and regain strength for a possible second leg up, the market is pulling back. The situation might become problematic if XRP is overly leveraged or continues to experience selling pressure. 

    This could increase losses for investors, who were expecting a push toward $3. Based on the chart, $2.20 and $2.00 are support levels to keep an eye on. Because a break below them might indicate a more significant correction, these zones are essential for preserving bullish sentiment.

    Regaining $2.60 would be necessary for XRP to regain its bullish momentum and try to reach the $3 milestone once more. Although the present retracement may be concerning, it does not necessarily mean that XRP's upward potential is over. 

    The asset has a chance to continue rising if bulls can hold off on important support levels and volume increases. Investors should continue to exercise caution and keep a careful eye on the market for now.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

