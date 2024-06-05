Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 5

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can growth of Solana (SOL) continue until end of week?
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 14:14
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 5
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by almost 4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is testing the local support level of $172.31. If it breaks out, bears may return to the game, followed by a test of the $170 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of SOL has made a false breakout of the interim level of $173.93. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 16:11
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $170. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes near $176, the upward move may continue to the next resistance at $184.68.

    SOL is trading at $173.28 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Jun 05, 2024 - 14:08
    Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Jun 05, 2024 - 14:08
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu on Verge of Epic Breakout as Price Jumps 10%
    Jun 05, 2024 - 14:08
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Epic Breakout as Price Jumps 10%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Polkadot Enhances Decentralization in Ecosystem Growth With the Launch of PolkaPort East in Hong Kong
    Solnarize's Upcoming Presale: Insights into the Sustainability-Focused Meme Coin and P2E Game
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 5
    Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD