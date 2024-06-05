Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by almost 4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is testing the local support level of $172.31. If it breaks out, bears may return to the game, followed by a test of the $170 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of SOL has made a false breakout of the interim level of $173.93. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $170.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes near $176, the upward move may continue to the next resistance at $184.68.

SOL is trading at $173.28 at press time.