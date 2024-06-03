ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are coming back to the game, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.67% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is again testing the resistance of $0.446. If it breaks out, the rise may lead to a test of the $0.4650 zone soon. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.4550 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is on its way to the resistance of $645.2. The volume has increased, which means the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout.

However, it might happen only if the bar closes near the level, with no long wick.

BNB is trading at $637 at press time.