DOGE Price Prediction for June 4

The bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.13% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.1573.

If the upward move continues until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the the $0.16 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.1550. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.15 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the interim area of $0.16 plays an important role in terms of further price moves. If buyers lose it, there is a possibility of a test of $0.14 by mid-June.

DOGE is trading at $0.1582 at press time.