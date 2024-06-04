Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for June 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is accumulation period of DOGE going to last?
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 10:09
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.13% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.1573.

    If the upward move continues until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the the $0.16 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.1550. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.15 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the interim area of $0.16 plays an important role in terms of further price moves. If buyers lose it, there is a possibility of a test of $0.14 by mid-June.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1582 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

