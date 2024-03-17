Advertisement
Solana Dethrones Ethereum, SOL Co-Founder Breaks Silence

Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana's stunning surge has catapulted it past Ethereum and other top contenders
Sun, 17/03/2024 - 11:18
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a remarkable turn of events, Solana has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Ethereum and other EVM-based Layer-2 solutions in 24-hour volume, as reported by DefiLlama. With Solana's total chain volume standing at $3.654 billion, compared to Ethereum's $2.397 billion, the platform has emerged as the undisputed leader in blockchain transactions. Even when combined with other major contenders like Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon and Optimism, Solana outpaces them all.

Source: DefiLlama

The remarkable feat has caught the attention of Solana's co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, who responded to the news succinctly, acknowledging the platform's achievement.

However, amid the celebration, skeptics have raised questions about Solana's centralized staking system and its potential vulnerabilities. Yakovenko addressed these concerns, emphasizing the differences between Solana's quorum control and the multisig control seen in Layer-2 solutions.

In addition, discussions surrounding blockchain resilience in the face of regulatory challenges have surfaced. A hypothetical poll regarding the viability of various networks under strict government restrictions sparked debate. Yakovenko contributed to the discourse, highlighting Solana's adaptability and suggesting potential adjustments to ensure continued functionality in adverse conditions.

As Solana cements its position as a leader in the blockchain space, Yakovenko's remarks shed light on the platform's robustness and its potential for further development. With Ethereum's dominance challenged and Solana's rise to prominence, the decentralized finance landscape stands on the brink of what may be transformative change.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

