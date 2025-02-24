Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Lost 45%: Bitcoin Domination Isn't Stopping?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 12:01
    Solana's price performance getting pushed from multiple sides
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The 45% drop of Solana against Bitcoin is certainly not the most expected event of 2025. Solana plummeted massively on its own, but Bitcoin's dominance rise is an important signal that suggests liquidity outflow from the market.

    Capital has shifted back into Bitcoin from alternative assets like SOL due to its ability to maintain its position close to important resistance levels. Altcoins have shown this trend, with many of them finding it difficult to hold onto their relative strength in comparison to Bitcoin. The bearish trend has been confirmed by Solana's recent price action against Bitcoin, which has now moved it toward the lower end of a long trading range. 

    SOL/BTC is testing important multi-month support at 0.001679 BTC; if it is unable to hold above this level additional downward pressure may be applied.

    Instant support: The level of 0.0016 BTC, which has historically served as a crucial support, is being tested by SOL/BTC. If this level is not maintained, Solana may drop toward 0.0015 BTC, raising the likelihood of additional liquidation events. 

    For there to be any chance of a recovery, SOL/BTC would need to rise above the 0.0020 BTC threshold, which has capped any significant rallies in recent months. To verify a trend reversal, a push above 0. 0025 BTC would be required.

    How about Solana? 

    Outlook for the USD: Although Solana is having trouble against Bitcoin, the USD pair has been somewhat resilient, trading at about $170. Solana might have trouble maintaining its upward momentum, though, given the wider weakness in SOL/BTC.

    Solana is still one of the top blockchain networks, especially in the DeFi and NFT industries, despite the present slump. Solana might continue to perform poorly in comparison to Bitcoin, though, as long as the cryptocurrency remains dominant and investors prioritize stability over risky investments. To turn the trend in their favor for the time being, bulls must retake important resistance levels. Otherwise, SOL might remain stuck in a downward spiral, at least in the near future, due to Bitcoin's increasing influence.

