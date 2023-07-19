Solana (SOL) Launches New Tool for Developers: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain protocol is pushing for broader accessibility for its developers with the launch of a new developer tool, Solang. As announced by the protocol, Solang will help bridge the gap between the core Solana ecosystem and the Ethereum blockchain network, which fundamentally differs in the languages used to design them.

The Solang tool is designed as a compiler that helps EVM developers from Ethereum to build on Solana. Solana's dApps are typically created using RUST or C, while Ethereum employs Solidity as its vital programming language. With Solang, more developers can come to Solana to help contribute to the growing ecosystem.

Specifically, Solang allows developers to write Solana programs using the Solidity programming language, a direct gateway to launch decentralized applications on Solana. Interoperability is often the watchword for most blockchain systems, an opportunity for applications to gain value beyond their immediate ecosystems.

Solang is designed as Solana’s passport to new worlds, and it offers compatibility with the latest Solidity version 0.8, while also providing support for SPL tokens. Per its design, getting onboarded is easy with a broad support base accessible from core Solana developers.

Solana and journey toward relevance

Solana is building momentum as it seeks to sustain its plans to become the Apple of the Web3.0 world. The protocol has a robust developer base, and it keeps onboarding new ones through its well-known Grizzlython event.

Solana has had it rough over the past few years as it was plagued by outages. With this episode now clearing off permanently, Solana is building relevance as a major protocol helping to pilot the evolution of the broader crypto ecosystem.

The protocol has received immense backing from the community, which duly embraced its mobile phone Saga and is helping to sustain the SOL token price amid the ongoing market rally.