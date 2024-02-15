Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Has to Break This Resistance Before $120

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana is facing massive resistance before reaching critical threshold
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 13:55
Solana (SOL) Has to Break This Resistance Before $120
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana is currently facing some pressure as it approaches the significant $120 price level. The SOL/USDT chart faces a massive resistance that could dictate its short- to medium-term price trajectory.

Advertisement

The price chart for SOL shows a commendable ascent as the cryptocurrency maneuvers its way through the markets. However, the $120 price mark represents a formidable resistance level, formed by previous price interactions where SOL has repeatedly faced selling pressure. A convincing break above this point could lead to a continuation of the bullish growth scenario, signaling strength and positive market sentiment.

SOLUSDT
SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

The possibility of a breakthrough hinges on several factors, including trading volume and market-wide sentiment. An increase in volume as the price approaches resistance can be a bullish indicator, suggesting that traders are committing to pushing the price beyond this threshold. However, SOL needs a significant catalyst to propel it through this resistance, which could come in the form of positive network developments or broader market rallies.

In a bullish scenario, if SOL manages to surpass the $120 level, it may open the door for an extended rally. The next resistance could be projected around the $130 to $140 range, considering past price peaks and psychological barriers.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Jumps 8,140% in On-Chain Shibarium Anomaly

Conversely, the bearish scenario must also be considered. With the Solana ecosystem's growth reportedly slowing, especially after the network experienced an outage, momentum has decreased. 

Such network issues cast doubt on the reliability and scalability of the platform, potentially causing investor hesitation. If the $120 resistance proves too strong, SOL may see a retracement toward the $100 level, which has acted as psychological support in the past.

For SOL to regain its growth momentum, it will need to demonstrate not only technical resilience but also an ability to maintain and expand its ecosystem in the face of adversity.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Mike Novogratz Bullish on Bitcoin as Halving Looms
2024/02/15 13:52
Mike Novogratz Bullish on Bitcoin as Halving Looms
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem
2024/02/15 13:52
Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Outshines With $224 Million Inflow Amid Sector-Wide Growth
2024/02/15 13:52
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Outshines With $224 Million Inflow Amid Sector-Wide Growth
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) Has to Break This Resistance Before $120
Mike Novogratz Bullish on Bitcoin as Halving Looms
Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem
Show all