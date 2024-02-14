Advertisement
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 21% to Join DOGE and SHIB Elite Ranks

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) catapults into meme coin elite, soaring 21% to join ranks of DOGE and SHIB, as it sets its sights on surpassing PepeCoin (PEPE)
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 15:30
In a dizzying ascent, Dogwifhat (WIF), the hottest meme coin on Solana, has surged an astonishing 21% today, hitting a remarkable $0.46 cents — the highest level since mid-January. The surge has propelled Dogwifhat's market capitalization tantalizingly close to half a billion dollars, securing its position as the 123rd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, per CoinMarketCap.

But what truly captures attention is Dogwifhat's meteoric rise among the meme coin elites. Surpassing heavyweights like FLOKI and MEME, Dogwifhat now stands proudly among the top five meme coins by market capitalization. Its newfound neighbors in this elite ranking include the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE)Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk Inu (BONK) and PepeCoin (PEPE).

""
Top Meme Coins by CoinMarketCap

What's even more astounding is the speed at which Dogwifhat has ascended the ranks. In just three short months, it has cemented its position as a formidable player in the meme coin arena.

WIF to take over PEPE? Maybe

Looking ahead, analysts speculate that Dogwifhat's journey to meme coin supremacy is far from over. With its market capitalization trailing behind PepeCoin by a mere $60 million, a modest 13% increase could see Dogwifhat leapfrogging its frog-themed counterpart.

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The bullish sentiment surrounding Dogwifhat is further fueled by unexpected celebrity endorsements, such as LeBron James sporting a knitted hat reminiscent of the popular meme. Such unpredictability only adds to the excitement surrounding the meme coin's future trajectory.

As investors eagerly watch Dogwifhat's ascent, one thing remains certain: Solana's meme coin darling has firmly established itself among the elite ranks of DOGE and SHIB, with the potential for even greater heights on the horizon.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

