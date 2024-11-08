    Solana (SOL): $200 Broken, ATH Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana sees substantial recovery that creates more opportunities
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 11:01
    Solana (SOL): $200 Broken, ATH Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The successful breach of the crucial $200 mark by Solana represents a significant turning point in its recent upward trajectory. Strong momentum is indicated by this breakout, which has created the possibility of a push toward the market's all-time high (ATH), as sentiment on the market favors the upward trend continuing.

    As one of the most notable performers in the current market cycle, Solana's recent price action has increased investor confidence. After breaking through the $200 mark, SOL's next major obstacle is located close to the prior all-time high in the $260-265 range. When this level is reached, there may be a resurgence of interest and a new wave of buyers hoping to take advantage of the bullish trend.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But there is no guarantee that a rally to these heights will go smoothly. For SOL to run sustainably at new heights, it will need to keep up its current strength and see steady volume. There are two crucial levels on the support side that investors need to keep a close eye on. First, the $180 level, which was a resistance level prior to the most recent breakout, is now a critical support line. 

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Astonishing Crypto Data from Gemini Exchange
    From 6.3 Trillion to 2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    SEC Is "Done," Former Official Says
    Here's Who Is Likely to Replace Gensler

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Astonishing Crypto Data from Gemini Exchange
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 09:17
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Astonishing Crypto Data from Gemini Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Keeping the bulls above this line would indicate that they are still in control and laying the groundwork for future gains. SOL may indicate a possible retracement or consolidation prior to another attempt at higher prices if it is unable to maintain above $180. The second support to keep an eye on is the $155-$160 range, which is indicated by the 50-day EMA and prior consolidations.

    This level has served as a stable foundation for previous price swings and might serve as a safety net in the event of a more widespread market correction. Keeping SOL above $155 would maintain it in a sound upward trajectory and open the door for future rallies in the event that the market encounters any volatility. Additionally, the bullish outlook is supported by Solana's technical indicators. 

    There is still opportunity for growth, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is still high but not in extremely overbought territory. A further indication of robust investor interest and confirmation of the recent price action is the spike in trading volume.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 9:48
    Shibarium to Hit Fresh Transaction Milestone in Hours
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 9:33
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours: BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Rekt Raises $1.5M Seed Round Backed by Angels and Community, Following Sell-Out Success of Rekt Drinks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL): $200 Broken, ATH Incoming?
    Shibarium to Hit Fresh Transaction Milestone in Hours
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours: BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD