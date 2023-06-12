Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 13:10
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Aptos has joined list of altcoins pushing market momentum in bullish manner
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Solana-killer Aptos (APT) has joined a small list of altcoins striving to help fuel the market recovery today. The digital currency has jumped by 8.05% to $6.38 in a rare move that can help restore confidence to the broader market.

APT/USD
APT/USD 1D Chart, Source: CoinMarketCap

Sentiment on the market was dampened earlier in the month when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named some tokens, such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Filecoin (FIL), as securities.

Broad-based impact

While the SEC has exempted Aptos as an investment contract the way it designated SOL and ADA, the impact has been encompassing and broad-based over the past week. Trailing the market plunge, Aptos has lost as much as 28% of its price valuation over the past week, shedding as much as the tokens that were indicted by the regulator.

The current classification of the top altcoins has stirred a lot of uncertainty in the Aptos community, with users seeking clarity on whether or not the SEC will label APT as a security in the future.

The industry did not take much notice of the ongoing Ripple v. SEC lawsuit in the early stages; however, recent moves from the SEC have pushed leaders in the ecosystem to call for unity in the fight against the market regulator.

Related
Breaking: SEC Alleges Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) Are Securities

APT trigger

With the broad uncertainty in the industry as a whole, Aptos investors have focused on the protocol's deeper fundamentals to draw positivity. Over the past few weeks, Aptos developers have been consolidating their efforts to drive the security and scalability of the protocol to a new level not seen in a Layer 1 protocol.

Through events like Hack Holland, Aptos has given its community something more tangible to worry about than the current Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) that is flying around as a result of the SEC's actions.

#Aptos
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
06/12/2023 - 15:13
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
06/12/2023 - 14:45
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
06/12/2023 - 14:30
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Show all