Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Solana ETF Hits Roadblock With US SEC, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana and crypto ETF losing traction under current US SEC administration
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 11:23
    Solana ETF Hits Roadblock With US SEC, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The enthusiasm surrounding spot Solana ETF products is dying down under the current leadership of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a report from Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett, citing people close to the matter, the market regulator has notified two of the five Solana ETF issuers that it will reject their 19b-4 filings.

    Advertisement

    Solana ETF prognosis not good in short term

    Despite the growing number of Solana ETF applications, many in the industry have maintained skepticism regarding potential approvals. While the update from Terrett places a temporary roadblock on the Solana ETF, the regulator is not ready to entertain any new crypto ETF applications for now.

    Related
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    Sat, 09/14/2024 - 13:59
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Notably, there has yet to be any official rejection of the 19b-4 applications submitted by Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares, among others. With the current U.S. SEC chairman counting down the days to his departure, new possibilities are on the horizon for Solana and crypto ETFs.

    The update is already generating commentary on X, with community members puzzled at the resistance of collaboration by the regulator. 

    A major conviction for many crypto ETF proponents is that the market is quickly maturing and will benefit from SEC oversight. Thus, many believe the resistance does not align with the current ecosystem progression.

    Just matter of time

    Paul Atkins, a former pro-crypto SEC commissioner, is set to take over from Gary Gensler in January. With his nomination, there is growing confidence that more proactive crypto policies will emerge.

    Related
    XRP Sees Record-Breaking $95 Million in Fund Flows as XRP ETF Hype Surges
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 15:55
    XRP Sees Record-Breaking $95 Million in Fund Flows as XRP ETF Hype Surges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Beyond Solana ETF products, asset managers have also submitted applications for Litecoin ETFs, XRP ETFs and even Hedera ETFs. These digital currencies boast different market capitalizations, ecosystems and adoption levels.

    This uniqueness among the projects underscores why the next SEC administration must consider the filings on a case-by-case basis. In the long term, proponents believe more crypto ETF products will enter the market.

    #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 10:18
    'Dream Came True': Schiff Reveals What's Next After $100,000 Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 9:28
    $870 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Loses $100,000: What's Up?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana ETF Hits Roadblock With US SEC, But There's a Catch
    'Dream Came True': Schiff Reveals What's Next After $100,000 Bitcoin
    $870 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Loses $100,000: What's Up?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD